Ch.12 Alcohols, Thiols, Ethers, Aldehydes, and Ketones
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 12, Problem 46c

Give the IUPAC name for each of the following alcohols and phenols:
c.

Identify the parent chain: Locate the longest continuous carbon chain that includes the carbon atom bonded to the hydroxyl (-OH) group. This chain will serve as the base name for the alcohol.
Number the parent chain: Assign numbers to the carbon atoms in the parent chain, starting from the end closest to the hydroxyl group. This ensures the -OH group gets the lowest possible number.
Name substituents: Identify and name any alkyl or other substituents attached to the parent chain. Use their positions on the chain to specify their locations.
Combine the name: Write the name of the compound by placing the substituents (in alphabetical order) with their positions first, followed by the parent chain name. Add the suffix '-ol' to indicate the presence of the hydroxyl group, and include its position if necessary (e.g., 2-propanol).
Check for phenols: If the hydroxyl group is directly attached to a benzene ring, the compound is named as a phenol. Number the ring to give the substituents the lowest possible numbers, and include their positions in the name.

IUPAC Nomenclature

IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a set of rules to ensure that each compound has a unique and descriptive name based on its structure. For alcohols, the name typically includes the longest carbon chain with the '-ol' suffix indicating the presence of a hydroxyl (-OH) group, while phenols are aromatic compounds with a hydroxyl group directly attached to a benzene ring.
Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. In the context of alcohols and phenols, the hydroxyl group (-OH) is the functional group that defines their properties and reactivity. Recognizing functional groups is essential for correctly identifying and naming compounds according to IUPAC rules.
Structural Representation

Structural representation refers to the way in which the arrangement of atoms in a molecule is depicted, often through structural formulas. Understanding how to interpret these representations is crucial for determining the correct IUPAC name, as it allows one to identify the longest carbon chain, the position of functional groups, and any branching or substituents present in the molecule.
