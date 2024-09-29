The sugar d-gulose is a sweet-tasting syrup.
a. Draw the Fischer projection for L-gulose.
b. Draw the Haworth structures for α− and β-D-gulose.
Use the Fischer projection for d-gulose in problem 13.69 to answer each of the following:
a. Draw the Fischer projection and name the product formed by the reduction of D-gulose.
D-Erythritol is 70% as sweet as sucrose and contains only hydroxyl functional groups. When d-erythritol is oxidized it forms D-erythrose. Draw the Fischer projection for D-erythritol.
If α−galactose is dissolved in water, β−galactose is eventually present. Explain how this occurs.
α−Cellobiose is a disaccharide obtained from the hydrolysis of cellulose. It is quite similar to maltose except it has a β(1→4)−glycosidic bond. Draw the Haworth structure for α−cellobiose.