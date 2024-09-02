Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 14, Problem 51c

The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
c. Write the balanced chemical equation for the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the reactants and products involved in the acid hydrolysis of methyl butanoate. Acid hydrolysis of an ester involves the reaction of the ester with water in the presence of an acid catalyst, producing a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.
Write the chemical formula for methyl butanoate. Methyl butanoate is an ester with the formula C5H10O2.
Determine the products of the reaction. When methyl butanoate undergoes acid hydrolysis, it produces butanoic acid (C4H8O2) and methanol (CH3OH).
Write the unbalanced chemical equation for the reaction: C5H10O2 + H2OC4H8O2 + CH3OH.
Verify that the equation is balanced. Check that the number of each type of atom on the reactant side matches the number on the product side. If necessary, adjust coefficients to ensure the equation is balanced.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Hydrolysis

Ester hydrolysis is a chemical reaction where an ester reacts with water to form an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. This process can occur under acidic or basic conditions, but in this case, we focus on acid hydrolysis, which involves the presence of an acid catalyst. The reaction is important in organic chemistry as it helps in understanding the behavior of esters in various environments.
Balanced Chemical Equation

A balanced chemical equation represents a chemical reaction with equal numbers of each type of atom on both sides of the equation. Balancing is crucial because it adheres to the law of conservation of mass, ensuring that matter is neither created nor destroyed in the reaction. In the case of methyl butanoate hydrolysis, the equation must reflect the reactants and products accurately.
Acid Catalysis

Acid catalysis involves the use of an acid to speed up a chemical reaction without being consumed in the process. In the context of ester hydrolysis, an acid, such as hydrochloric acid, donates protons to the ester, facilitating the breakdown into an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. This concept is essential for understanding how reaction rates can be influenced by the presence of catalysts.
