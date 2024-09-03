Skip to main content
Ch.14 Carboxylic Acids, Esters, Amines, and Amides
Chapter 14, Problem 51a

The ester methyl butanoate has the odor and flavor of strawberries.
a. Draw the condensed structural formula for methyl butanoate.
<IMAGE>

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of an ester: Esters are organic compounds with the functional group RCOOR', where R and R' are alkyl or aryl groups. The ester functional group contains a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to an oxygen atom, which is also bonded to another carbon chain.
Identify the components of methyl butanoate: The name 'methyl butanoate' indicates that the ester is derived from butanoic acid (a four-carbon carboxylic acid) and methanol (a one-carbon alcohol).
Draw the butanoic acid portion: Start with a four-carbon chain (butane) and add a carboxylic acid group (-COOH) at one end. This forms butanoic acid.
Replace the hydrogen in the -OH group of butanoic acid with a methyl group (-CH3): This substitution forms the ester bond, resulting in the structure of methyl butanoate.
Write the condensed structural formula: Combine the components into a condensed structural formula. For methyl butanoate, the formula is CH3CH2CH2COOCH3, where the -COO- group represents the ester functional group.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Ester Functional Group

Esters are organic compounds formed from the reaction of an alcohol and a carboxylic acid. They are characterized by the functional group -COO-, which connects the carbon chain of the alcohol to the carbon chain of the acid. This functional group is responsible for the unique properties and aromas of esters, such as the fruity scent of methyl butanoate.
Condensed Structural Formula

A condensed structural formula is a way of representing a chemical compound that shows the arrangement of atoms in a molecule without depicting all the bonds explicitly. In this format, atoms are grouped together to indicate how they are connected, making it easier to visualize the structure of the compound, such as methyl butanoate, which consists of a methyl group attached to a butanoate group.
Molecular Structure of Methyl Butanoate

Methyl butanoate is an ester derived from butanoic acid and methanol. Its molecular structure includes a four-carbon butanoate chain and a one-carbon methyl group. Understanding its structure is essential for drawing its condensed formula, which will reflect the arrangement of these carbon and oxygen atoms, ultimately illustrating how the compound contributes to its characteristic strawberry flavor.
