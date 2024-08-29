Draw the condensed structural formulas and write the IUPAC names for two structural isomers of the carboxylic acids that have the molecular formula C4H8O2.
Methyl benzoate, which smells like pineapple guava, is used to train detection dogs.
b. Write the IUPAC name for the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate.
<IMAGE>
Identify the structure of methyl benzoate. Methyl benzoate is an ester with the general formula RCOOR', where R is a benzene ring (from benzoic acid) and R' is a methyl group (from methanol).
Recall that esters are formed through a reaction between a carboxylic acid and an alcohol. In this case, the ester methyl benzoate is formed from benzoic acid and methanol.
Determine the IUPAC name of the carboxylic acid. The carboxylic acid used is benzoic acid, which has a benzene ring attached to a carboxyl group (-COOH). Its IUPAC name is 'benzoic acid.'
Determine the IUPAC name of the alcohol. The alcohol used is methanol, which consists of a single carbon atom bonded to a hydroxyl group (-OH). Its IUPAC name is 'methanol.'
Combine the information: The IUPAC names of the carboxylic acid and alcohol used to prepare methyl benzoate are 'benzoic acid' and 'methanol,' respectively.
IUPAC Nomenclature
IUPAC nomenclature is a systematic method for naming chemical compounds. It provides a unique name for each compound based on its structure, ensuring clarity and consistency in communication among chemists. Understanding the rules of IUPAC nomenclature is essential for identifying the correct names of functional groups, such as carboxylic acids and alcohols, which are involved in the formation of esters like methyl benzoate.
Carboxylic Acids
Carboxylic acids are organic compounds characterized by the presence of a carboxyl group (-COOH). They are known for their acidic properties and are commonly found in various natural and synthetic substances. In the context of methyl benzoate, the carboxylic acid involved is benzoic acid, which contributes to the esterification process that forms the compound.
Esterification
Esterification is a chemical reaction that forms an ester from an alcohol and a carboxylic acid, typically through a condensation reaction that releases water. This process is crucial in organic chemistry for synthesizing esters, which have distinct aromas and flavors. Methyl benzoate is formed by the esterification of benzoic acid and methanol, highlighting the importance of both reactants in the reaction.
