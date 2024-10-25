Textbook Question
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. linoleic acid
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?
How does the double bond influence the dispersion forces that can form between the hydrocarbon chains of fatty acids?
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
What is the difference in the location of the first double bond in an omega-3 and an omega-6 fatty acid (see Chemistry Link to Health “Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish Oils”)?