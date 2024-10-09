Textbook Question
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. lauric acid
a. linoleic acid
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?
Compare the structures and functional groups of arachidonic acid and prostaglandin PGE1.
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?