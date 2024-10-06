Textbook Question
Compare the structures and functional groups of arachidonic acid and prostaglandin PGE1.
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
Draw the condensed structural formula for the ester in jojoba wax that is formed from arachidic acid, a 20-carbon saturated fatty acid, and 1-docosanol, CH3–(CH2)21–OH.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.