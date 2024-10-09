Textbook Question
Lipids are not soluble in water. Are lipids polar or nonpolar molecules?
Which of the following solvents might be used to dissolve an oil stain?
a. water
b. CCl4
c. diethyl ether
d. benzene
e. NaCl solution
What are some functions of lipids in the body?
Stearic acid and linoleic acid each have 18 carbon atoms. Why does stearic acid melt at 69 °C but linoleic acid melts at –5 °C?
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following fatty acids:
a. palmitic acid
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. lauric acid