What are some functions of lipids in the body?
Draw the line-angle formula for each of the following fatty acids:
a. palmitic acid
Describe some similarities and differences in the structures of a saturated fatty acid and an unsaturated fatty acid.
Stearic acid and linoleic acid each have 18 carbon atoms. Why does stearic acid melt at 69 °C but linoleic acid melts at –5 °C?
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. lauric acid
For each of the following fatty acids, give the shorthand notation for the number of carbon atoms and double bonds, and classify as saturated, monounsaturated, or polyunsaturated:
a. linoleic acid
How does the structure of a fatty acid with a cis double bond differ from the structure of a fatty acid with a trans double bond?