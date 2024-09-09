Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.
Identify each of the following processes as hydrogenation, hydrolysis, or saponification and give the products:

a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
a. the reaction of palm oil with KOH
Key Concepts
Hydrogenation
Hydrolysis
Saponification
Safflower oil is polyunsaturated, whereas olive oil is monounsaturated. Why would safflower oil have a lower melting point than olive oil?
How does the percentage of monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fatty acids in olive oil compare to that of canola oil?
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
b. the reaction of glyceryl trilinoleate from safflower oil with water and HCl
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
a. the reaction of corn oil and hydrogen (H2) with a nickel catalyst
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme
b. the reaction of glyceryl tristearate with water in the presence of lipase enzyme