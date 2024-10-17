Triacylglycerol Structure

Triacylglycerols, also known as triglycerides, are lipids composed of one glycerol molecule esterified to three fatty acids. The glycerol backbone is a three-carbon alcohol, and each carbon is linked to a fatty acid via an ester bond. Understanding this structure is essential for drawing the condensed formula, as it dictates how the fatty acids are attached to the glycerol.