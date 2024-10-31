Textbook Question
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
1592
views
What are some effects of prostaglandins in the body?
How does an anti-inflammatory drug reduce inflammation?
What is the difference in the location of the first double bond in an omega-3 and an omega-6 fatty acid (see Chemistry Link to Health “Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Fish Oils”)?
Draw the condensed structural formula for a triacylglycerol that contains stearic acid and glycerol.
Draw the condensed structural formula for a mixed triacylglycerol that contains two palmitic acid molecules and one oleic acid molecule on the center carbon of glycerol.
Safflower oil is polyunsaturated, whereas olive oil is monounsaturated. Why would safflower oil have a lower melting point than olive oil?