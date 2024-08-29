What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a tertiary structure?
c. serine and aspartate
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
a. phenylalanine and isoleucine
What type of interaction would you expect between the R groups of the following amino acids in a quaternary structure?
d. alanine and proline
A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids:
—Leu—Val—Cys—Asp—
c. How does the primary structure of a protein affect its tertiary structure?
In myoglobin, about one-half of the 153 amino acids have nonpolar R groups.
a. Where would you expect those amino acids to be located in the tertiary structure?
