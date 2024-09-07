Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and EnzymesProblem 24b
Chapter 16, Problem 24b

In myoglobin, about one-half of the 153 amino acids have nonpolar R groups.
b. Where would you expect the polar R groups to be in the tertiary structure?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the structure of myoglobin: Myoglobin is a globular protein with a tertiary structure, meaning it folds into a three-dimensional shape. This folding is influenced by the properties of the amino acid side chains (R groups).
Recall the properties of polar and nonpolar R groups: Polar R groups are hydrophilic (water-attracting), while nonpolar R groups are hydrophobic (water-repelling). This distinction plays a key role in protein folding.
Consider the environment of the protein: Myoglobin is found in aqueous (water-based) environments, such as inside cells or tissues. Proteins in such environments tend to arrange their polar and nonpolar R groups strategically.
Apply the principle of hydrophobic and hydrophilic interactions: Nonpolar R groups are typically buried in the interior of the protein to avoid contact with water, while polar R groups are usually exposed on the surface of the protein to interact with the surrounding water molecules.
Conclude the expected location of polar R groups: Based on the principles of protein folding, you would expect the polar R groups to be located on the exterior of the tertiary structure of myoglobin, where they can interact with the aqueous environment.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Tertiary Structure of Proteins

The tertiary structure of a protein refers to its three-dimensional shape formed by the folding of the polypeptide chain. This structure is stabilized by various interactions, including hydrogen bonds, ionic bonds, hydrophobic interactions, and disulfide bridges. Understanding the tertiary structure is crucial for predicting how a protein will function and interact with other molecules.
Recommended video:
Guided course
2:07
Tertiary Protein Structure Concept 1

Polar and Nonpolar Amino Acids

Amino acids can be classified based on the properties of their R groups (side chains) as polar or nonpolar. Nonpolar R groups tend to be hydrophobic and are usually found in the interior of proteins, away from the aqueous environment, while polar R groups are hydrophilic and often located on the exterior, interacting with water. This distribution is essential for the protein's stability and function.
Recommended video:
Guided course
5:16
Nonpolar Amino Acids Concept 1

Hydrophobic Effect

The hydrophobic effect is a key driving force in protein folding, where nonpolar amino acids aggregate to minimize their exposure to water. This phenomenon leads to the formation of a stable core in the protein structure, while polar amino acids are positioned on the surface, facilitating interactions with the aqueous environment. Understanding this effect helps explain the arrangement of amino acids in the tertiary structure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
04:38
Solubility: Temperature Effect Concept 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids:

—Leu—Val—Cys—Asp— 

a. Which amino acids are likely to be found on the inside of the protein structure? Why?

613
views
Textbook Question

A portion of a polypeptide chain contains the following sequence of amino acids:

—Leu—Val—Cys—Asp—

c. How does the primary structure of a protein affect its tertiary structure?

631
views
Textbook Question

In myoglobin, about one-half of the 153 amino acids have nonpolar R groups.

a. Where would you expect those amino acids to be located in the tertiary structure?

694
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure: 

c. Several polypeptides in a beta-pleated sheet are held together by hydrogen bonds between adjacent chains.

693
views
Textbook Question

Indicate whether each of the following statements describes primary, secondary, tertiary, or quaternary protein structure:

b. Protein chains of collagen form a triple helix.

624
views
Textbook Question

Indicate the changes in secondary and tertiary structural levels of proteins for each of the following:

b. Prior to giving an injection, the skin is wiped with an alcohol swab.

626
views