Textbook Question
Classify each of the following proteins according to its function:
a. hemoglobin, oxygen carrier in the blood
a. hemoglobin, oxygen carrier in the blood
c. keratin, a protein found in hair
a. insulin, a protein needed for glucose utilization
How does the polarity of the R group in leucine compare to the R group in serine?
Draw the structure for each of the following amino acids at physiological pH:
a. lysine
Classify each of the amino acids in problem 16.5 as polar or nonpolar. If polar, indicate if the R group is neutral, acidic, or basic. Indicate if each is hydrophobic or hydrophilic.