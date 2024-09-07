Textbook Question
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. maltase
How would the lock-and-key model explain that sucrase hydrolyzes sucrose, but not lactose?
If a blood test indicates a high level of ALT, what could be the cause?
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
c. form hydrogen bonds
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
d. form salt bridges
Consider the amino acids histidine, phenylalanine, and serine in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
d. form salt bridges