Lock-and-Key Model

The lock-and-key model is a theory that describes how enzymes interact with substrates. According to this model, the enzyme (the 'lock') has a specific shape that perfectly fits a particular substrate (the 'key'). This specificity ensures that only certain substrates can bind to the enzyme, leading to a reaction. In the case of sucrase, its active site is shaped to fit sucrose, allowing it to catalyze its hydrolysis.