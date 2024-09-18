Textbook Question
Indicate whether each of the following would be a substrate (S) or an enzyme (E):
a. glucose
981
views
Indicate whether each of the following would be a substrate (S) or an enzyme (E):
a. glucose
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. urease
Give the substrate of each of the following enzymes:
a. maltase
If a blood test indicates a high level of ALT, what could be the cause?
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
b. be found in hydrophilic regions
Consider the amino acids lysine, valine, and aspartate in an enzyme. State which of these amino acids have R groups that would:
c. form hydrogen bonds