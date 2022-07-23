Skip to main content
Ch.16 Amino Acids, Proteins, and Enzymes
Chapter 16, Problem 9d

Give the name for the amino acid represented by each of the following abbreviations:
d. Cys

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand that the question is asking for the full name of the amino acid represented by the abbreviation 'Cys'.
Step 2: Recall that amino acids are commonly represented by three-letter abbreviations, and each abbreviation corresponds to a specific amino acid.
Step 3: Identify 'Cys' as the three-letter abbreviation for the amino acid cysteine.
Step 4: Note that cysteine is a sulfur-containing amino acid with the chemical formula \( \text{C}_3\text{H}_7\text{NO}_2\text{S} \). It contains a thiol (-SH) group in its side chain, which is important for forming disulfide bonds in proteins.
Step 5: Conclude that the full name of the amino acid represented by 'Cys' is cysteine.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Amino Acids

Amino acids are organic compounds that serve as the building blocks of proteins. They contain an amino group, a carboxyl group, and a unique side chain (R group) that determines their properties. There are 20 standard amino acids, each with a specific three-letter abbreviation and one-letter code, which are essential for various biological functions.
Cysteine

Cysteine is a sulfur-containing amino acid represented by the abbreviation 'Cys'. It plays a crucial role in protein structure and function due to its ability to form disulfide bonds, which stabilize protein conformation. Cysteine is also involved in various metabolic processes and is important for the synthesis of glutathione, an antioxidant.
Amino Acid Abbreviations

Amino acid abbreviations are shorthand notations used to represent amino acids in scientific literature. Each amino acid has a unique three-letter abbreviation (like 'Cys' for cysteine) and a one-letter code (like 'C'). Understanding these abbreviations is essential for interpreting protein sequences and structures in biochemistry and molecular biology.
