Arachidic acid is a C20 fatty acid found in peanut and fish oils.
c. Calculate the total ATP yield from the complete β oxidation of arachidic acid by completing the following:
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
d. glycerol
Identify the type of food as carbohydrate, fat, or protein that gives each of the following digestion products:
e. amino acids
When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?
When pyruvate is used to form acetyl CoA, the product has only two carbon atoms. What happened to the third carbon?
If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O2, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?