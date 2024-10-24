Pyruvate Decarboxylation

Pyruvate decarboxylation is a crucial metabolic process that occurs in the mitochondria, where pyruvate, a three-carbon compound derived from glucose, is converted into acetyl CoA, a two-carbon molecule. During this reaction, one carbon atom is removed from pyruvate in the form of carbon dioxide (CO2), which is released as a byproduct. This step is essential for linking glycolysis to the citric acid cycle.