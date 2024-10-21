Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as a six-carbon or a three-carbon compound and arrange them in the order in which they occur in glycolysis:
a. 3-phosphoglycerate
When is pyruvate converted to lactate in the body?
When pyruvate is used to form acetyl CoA, the product has only two carbon atoms. What happened to the third carbon?
In the chemiosmotic model, how is energy provided to synthesize ATP?
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
a. histidine
What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
d. phenylalanine