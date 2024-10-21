Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP ProductionProblem 87
Chapter 18, Problem 87

If there are no reactions in the citric acid cycle that use oxygen, O2, why does the cycle operate only in aerobic conditions?

Understand the context: The citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle) is a central metabolic pathway that generates high-energy molecules like NADH and FADH₂, which are later used in the electron transport chain (ETC) to produce ATP.
Recognize the role of oxygen: While the citric acid cycle itself does not directly use oxygen (O₂), the NADH and FADH₂ produced in the cycle are oxidized in the ETC, which requires oxygen as the final electron acceptor.
Connect the dependency: If oxygen is not available, the ETC cannot function. This leads to a buildup of NADH and FADH₂, which are not converted back to their oxidized forms (NAD⁺ and FAD). These oxidized forms are essential for the citric acid cycle to continue operating.
Explain the aerobic condition: Without oxygen, the lack of NAD⁺ and FAD halts the citric acid cycle because these molecules are required to accept electrons during the cycle's reactions.
Summarize the relationship: Although the citric acid cycle does not directly use oxygen, it depends on the availability of NAD⁺ and FAD, which are regenerated in the oxygen-dependent ETC. Therefore, the cycle operates only under aerobic conditions.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria, where acetyl-CoA is oxidized to produce energy carriers like NADH and FADH₂. Although it does not directly use oxygen, it is crucial for aerobic respiration, as it provides the reducing agents needed for the electron transport chain.
Aerobic Conditions

Aerobic conditions refer to environments where oxygen is present, allowing organisms to perform cellular respiration efficiently. In these conditions, the electron transport chain can operate, utilizing the NADH and FADH₂ produced in the citric acid cycle to generate ATP through oxidative phosphorylation, which is essential for energy production.
Electron Transport Chain

The electron transport chain (ETC) is a series of protein complexes located in the inner mitochondrial membrane that transfer electrons from NADH and FADH₂ to oxygen, forming water. This process creates a proton gradient that drives ATP synthesis. The citric acid cycle feeds into the ETC, linking its operation to the presence of oxygen, which is why the cycle is primarily active under aerobic conditions.
