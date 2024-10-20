What metabolic substrate(s) can be produced from the carbon atoms of each of the following amino acids?
a. histidine
a. histidine
d. phenylalanine
One cell at work may break down 2 million (2 000 000) ATP molecules in one second. Some researchers estimate that the human body has about 1013 cells.
b. If ATP has a molar mass of 507 g/mole, how many grams of ATP are hydrolyzed in one day?
State if each of the following processes release or require ATP:
g. activation of a fatty acid
Match the following ATP yields to reactions a to g:
1.5 ATP 2.5 ATP 7 ATP 10 ATP
12 ATP 32 ATP 36 ATP
d. Acetyl CoA goes through one turn of the citric acid cycle.
f. NADH + H+ is oxidized to NAD+.