How is the H+ gradient established?

Textbook Question
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
563
views
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. In which reactions are secondary alcohols oxidized?
What happens to the energy level as electrons are passed along in electron transport?
How is NADH oxidized in electron transport?
How are glycolysis and the citric acid cycle linked to the production of ATP by electron transport?
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
a. NADH → NAD+
What is the ATP energy yield associated with each of the following?
c. 2 pyruvate → 2 acetyl CoA + 2CO2