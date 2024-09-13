Textbook Question
How does the formation of lactate permit glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions?
What are the products from one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation
What is the total NADH and total FADH2 produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
b. How is the number of carbon atoms decreased?
Refer to the diagram of the citric acid cycle in Figure 18.13 to answer each of the following:
d. What are the decarboxylation reactions?