Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria of cells. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. The cycle is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.