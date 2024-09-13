Skip to main content
Ch.18 Metabolic Pathways and ATP Production
Chapter 18, Problem 37a

Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation

1
Step 1: Understand the citric acid cycle (also known as the Krebs cycle or TCA cycle). It is a series of chemical reactions used by aerobic organisms to generate energy through the oxidation of acetyl-CoA. Key reactions involve oxidation (loss of electrons) and decarboxylation (removal of a carbon atom as CO₂).
Step 2: Identify the reactions in the citric acid cycle where oxidation occurs. Oxidation reactions are typically coupled with the reduction of electron carriers such as NAD⁺ to NADH or FAD to FADH₂. Look for enzymes like dehydrogenases that catalyze these reactions.
Step 3: Identify the reactions in the citric acid cycle where decarboxylation occurs. Decarboxylation involves the removal of a carbon atom in the form of CO₂. These reactions are often catalyzed by enzymes such as decarboxylases or dehydrogenases.
Step 4: Combine the two criteria (oxidation and decarboxylation) to pinpoint the specific reactions. In the citric acid cycle, these are the steps where both oxidation and decarboxylation occur simultaneously. For example, the conversion of isocitrate to α-ketoglutarate and the conversion of α-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA.
Step 5: Summarize the findings. The reactions involving both oxidation and decarboxylation are catalyzed by isocitrate dehydrogenase (producing NADH and CO₂) and α-ketoglutarate dehydrogenase (producing NADH and CO₂). These steps are critical for energy production and carbon removal in the cycle.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Citric Acid Cycle

The citric acid cycle, also known as the Krebs cycle, is a series of enzymatic reactions that occur in the mitochondria of cells. It plays a crucial role in cellular respiration by oxidizing acetyl-CoA to produce energy in the form of ATP, as well as electron carriers like NADH and FADH2. The cycle is essential for the metabolism of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins.
Oxidation

Oxidation is a chemical process that involves the loss of electrons from a molecule, which often results in an increase in oxidation state. In the context of the citric acid cycle, oxidation reactions are vital for converting substrates into energy-rich molecules. For example, the conversion of isocitrate to alpha-ketoglutarate involves the oxidation of isocitrate, leading to the reduction of NAD+ to NADH.

Decarboxylation

Decarboxylation is the process of removing a carboxyl group from a molecule, releasing carbon dioxide (CO2) as a byproduct. In the citric acid cycle, decarboxylation occurs during specific steps, such as the conversion of alpha-ketoglutarate to succinyl-CoA. This reaction not only helps in the breakdown of carbon skeletons but also contributes to the overall energy yield of the cycle.
