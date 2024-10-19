What are the products from one turn of the citric acid cycle?

Textbook Question
How many ATP or NADH are produced (or required) in each of the following steps in glycolysis?
c. phosphoenolpyruvate to pyruvate
What coenzymes are needed for the oxidation of pyruvate to acetyl CoA?
How does the formation of lactate permit glycolysis to continue under anaerobic conditions?
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
a. oxidation and decarboxylation
Identify the reaction(s) of the citric acid cycle that involve(s)
c. hydration
What is the total NADH and total FADH2 produced in one turn of the citric acid cycle?