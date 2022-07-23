Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?
a. Wine is 12% alcohol by volume. How many milliliters of alcohol are in a 0.750-L bottle of wine?