Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?
d. A plant fertilizer contains 15% nitrogen (N) by mass. In a container of soluble plant food, there are 10.0 oz of fertilizer. How many grams of nitrogen are in the container?