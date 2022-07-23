In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm3. Using TABLE 2.8, what is the metal you found?
Solve each of the following problems:
d. A bottle containing 325 g of cleaning solution is used to clean hospital equipment. If the cleaning solution has a specific gravity of 0.850, what volume, in milliliters, of solution was used?
Key Concepts
Specific Gravity
Density
Volume Calculation
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?
c. The specific gravity of a vegetable oil is 0.92. What is the mass, in grams, of 750 mL of vegetable oil?
Measure the length of each of the objects in diagrams (a), (b), and (c) using the metric ruler in the figure. Indicate the number of significant figures for each and the estimated digit for each.
a. <IMAGE>
State the temperature on the Celsius thermometer to the correct number of significant figures:
<IMAGE>
The length of this rug is 38.4 in. and the width is 24.2 in.
<IMAGE>
d. Calculate the area of the rug, in square centimeters, to the correct number of significant figures. (Area = Length x Width)