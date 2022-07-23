Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?