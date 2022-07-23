Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 59d
Chapter 2, Problem 59d

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?

1
Identify the relationship between cubic centimeters (cm³) and liters (L). The conversion factor is 1 cm³ = 0.001 L.
Write the given value: 3500 cm³.
Set up the conversion by multiplying the given value by the conversion factor: 3500 cm³ × (0.001 L / 1 cm³).
Cancel out the cm³ units, leaving the result in liters (L).
Perform the multiplication to find the volume in liters (L).

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. Understanding the metric system is essential for converting between different units, as it provides a standardized framework for measurement.
Volume Conversion

Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit of volume to another, such as from cubic centimeters (cm³) to liters (L). In the metric system, 1 liter is equivalent to 1000 cubic centimeters, making it crucial to apply this conversion factor correctly to solve volume-related problems.
Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert units by multiplying by conversion factors that express the relationship between different units. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, allowing for accurate conversions and helping to verify that the final answer is in the desired unit.
