Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
a. 10 mg of Atarax per 5 mL of Atarax syrup
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?