Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 59b
Chapter 2, Problem 59b

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the relationship between milliliters (mL) and liters (L). The metric conversion factor is 1 L = 1000 mL.
Set up the conversion equation using the given volume of the cooler (5000 mL) and the conversion factor. The equation will be: \( \text{Volume in liters} = \frac{\text{Volume in milliliters}}{1000} \).
Substitute the given value (5000 mL) into the equation: \( \text{Volume in liters} = \frac{5000}{1000} \).
Perform the division to simplify the expression, which will give the volume in liters.
Verify the result to ensure the units are correctly converted and the calculation aligns with the metric system.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric System

The metric system is a decimal-based system of measurement used globally, which includes units such as meters for length, grams for mass, and liters for volume. It is designed to be simple and consistent, making conversions straightforward by using powers of ten.
Volume Conversion

Volume conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit of volume to another, such as from milliliters (mL) to liters (L). In the metric system, 1 liter is equivalent to 1000 milliliters, so to convert mL to L, one must divide the number of milliliters by 1000.
Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert between units by multiplying by conversion factors. It ensures that the units cancel appropriately, allowing for accurate conversion from one measurement system to another, which is essential in solving problems involving different units.
