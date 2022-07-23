Write the equality and two conversion factors for each of the following pairs of units:
a. centimeters and inches
Write the equality and two conversion factors, and identify the numbers as exact or give the number of significant figures for each of the following:
a. The label on a bottle reads 10 mg of furosemide per 1 mL.
b. The Daily Value (DV) for selenium is 70. mcg.
Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin
Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
b. A cooler has a volume of 5000 mL. What is the capacity of the cooler in liters?
c. A hummingbird has a mass of 0.0055 kg. What is the mass, in grams, of the hummingbird?