Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Chapter 2, Problem 53b

Write an equality and two conversion factors for each of the following medications:
b. 0.25 g of Lanoxin per 1 tablet of Lanoxin

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by writing the equality that relates the given quantities. The problem states that 0.25 g of Lanoxin is equivalent to 1 tablet of Lanoxin. Therefore, the equality is: 0.25 g = 1 tablet.
Step 2: From the equality, derive the first conversion factor. A conversion factor is a ratio that allows you to convert between units. Using the equality, the first conversion factor is: (1 tablet) / (0.25 g).
Step 3: Derive the second conversion factor by flipping the ratio from Step 2. This gives: (0.25 g) / (1 tablet).
Step 4: Understand the purpose of these conversion factors. The first conversion factor allows you to convert grams of Lanoxin to tablets, while the second conversion factor allows you to convert tablets of Lanoxin to grams.
Step 5: Ensure clarity in how these conversion factors are used. For example, if you are given a certain mass of Lanoxin in grams, you can multiply by the first conversion factor to find the equivalent number of tablets. Conversely, if you are given the number of tablets, you can multiply by the second conversion factor to find the equivalent mass in grams.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Medication Dosage

Medication dosage refers to the specific amount of a drug that is administered to achieve the desired therapeutic effect. In this case, 0.25 g of Lanoxin indicates the weight of the active ingredient in each tablet, which is crucial for ensuring patients receive the correct amount for effective treatment.
Conversion Factors

Conversion factors are ratios used to convert one unit of measurement to another. For medications, these factors help in translating dosages from grams to milligrams or other units, ensuring accurate dosing. For example, knowing that 1 g equals 1000 mg allows for easy conversion of the 0.25 g dosage into milligrams.
Pharmaceutical Calculations

Pharmaceutical calculations involve mathematical processes used to determine the correct dosages and conversions for medications. This includes understanding how to create equality statements and conversion factors, which are essential for pharmacists and healthcare providers to ensure patient safety and effective medication management.
