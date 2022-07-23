Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?
d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?