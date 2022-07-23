Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 60c
Chapter 2, Problem 60c

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with converting the mass of sodium from milligrams (mg) to grams (g). Recall that the metric conversion factor between milligrams and grams is 1 g = 1000 mg.
Step 2: Write the given value from the problem. The mass of sodium is 2840 mg.
Step 3: Set up the conversion using the metric conversion factor. Multiply the given value (2840 mg) by the conversion factor (1 g / 1000 mg). This ensures that the milligrams unit cancels out, leaving grams as the unit.
Step 4: Express the setup mathematically: \( 2840 \, \text{mg} \times \frac{1 \; \text{g}}{1000 \; \text{mg}} \).
Step 5: Perform the division to calculate the result. The final value will be in grams, but do not calculate it here as the focus is on the process.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
1m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Metric Conversion

Metric conversion involves changing a measurement from one unit to another within the metric system. In this case, converting milligrams (mg) to grams (g) is necessary, where 1 gram equals 1000 milligrams. Understanding this conversion is essential for accurately determining the amount of sodium in grams.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:16
Metric Prefixes

Units of Measurement

Units of measurement are standardized quantities used to express physical quantities. In this problem, sodium content is measured in milligrams and grams, which are both units of mass. Recognizing the relationship between these units is crucial for performing the conversion correctly.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:52
Measuring Radioactivity Concept 1

Dimensional Analysis

Dimensional analysis is a mathematical technique used to convert one unit of measurement to another by multiplying by conversion factors. This method ensures that units cancel appropriately, leading to the desired unit. Applying dimensional analysis in this problem will help in converting the sodium content from milligrams to grams accurately.
Recommended video:
Guided course
06:11
Dimensional Analysis
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

d. A balloon has a volume of 3500 cm3. What is the volume in liters?

1496
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?

1478
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?

1398
views
Textbook Question

Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:

d. A jar contains 0.29 kg of olives. How many grams of olives are in the jar?

1339
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:

a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?

1630
views
Textbook Question

Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:

b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?

1826
views