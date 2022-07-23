Use metric conversion factors to solve each of the following problems:
a. The Daily Value (DV) for phosphorus is 800 mg. How many grams of phosphorus are recommended?
b. A glass of orange juice contains 3.2 dL of juice. How many milliliters of orange juice are in the glass?
c. A package of chocolate instant pudding contains 2840 mg of sodium. How many grams of sodium are in the pudding?
Solve each of the following problems using one or more conversion factors:
a. A container holds 0.500 qt of liquid. How many milliliters of lemonade will it hold?
b. What is the mass, in kilograms, of a person who weighs 175 lb?
c. An athlete has 15% body fat by mass. What is the weight of fat, in pounds, of a 74-kg athlete?