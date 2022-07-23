Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.
a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.
Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:
a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?
In an old trunk, you find a piece of metal that you think may be aluminum, silver, or lead. You take it to a lab, where you find it has a mass of 217 g and a volume of 19.2 cm3. Using TABLE 2.8, what is the metal you found?
Solve each of the following problems:
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?