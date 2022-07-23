Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.2 Chemistry and MeasurementsProblem 77a
Chapter 2, Problem 77a

Solve each of the following problems:
a. A urine sample has a density of 1.030 g/mL. What is the specific gravity of the sample?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of specific gravity: Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of water at a specific temperature (usually 4°C, where the density of water is approximately 1.000 g/mL). The formula for specific gravity is: SpecificGravity=Density(sample)Density(water).
Identify the given values: The density of the urine sample is provided as 1.030 g/mL, and the density of water is approximately 1.000 g/mL at 4°C.
Substitute the values into the formula: Replace the density of the sample and the density of water in the formula for specific gravity. This gives: SpecificGravity=1.030 g/mL1.000 g/mL.
Perform the division: Divide the density of the urine sample (1.030 g/mL) by the density of water (1.000 g/mL). Since the units cancel out, the result will be a dimensionless number.
Interpret the result: The specific gravity of the urine sample is a comparison to water, and the value obtained indicates how much denser the urine sample is relative to water. Specific gravity values greater than 1 indicate the sample is denser than water.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance per unit volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL) or kilograms per cubic meter (kg/m³). It is a fundamental property that helps in identifying substances and understanding their behavior in different environments. In this context, the density of the urine sample is given as 1.030 g/mL, which is crucial for calculating its specific gravity.
Specific Gravity

Specific gravity is a dimensionless quantity that compares the density of a substance to the density of a reference substance, usually water at 4°C, which has a density of 1.000 g/mL. It is calculated by dividing the density of the substance by the density of water. Specific gravity provides insight into the concentration of solutes in a solution, making it particularly useful in medical diagnostics, such as evaluating urine samples.
Calculation of Specific Gravity

To calculate specific gravity, the formula used is: Specific Gravity = Density of the substance / Density of water. For the urine sample with a density of 1.030 g/mL, the specific gravity can be determined by dividing this value by the density of water (1.000 g/mL). This calculation allows for a straightforward comparison of the urine's density relative to water, indicating its concentration and potential health implications.
