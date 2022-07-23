Skip to main content
Ch.2 Chemistry and Measurements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Chapter 2, Problem 69b

What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
b. A syrup is added to an empty container with a mass of 115.25 g. When 0.100 pt of syrup is added, the total mass of the container and syrup is 182.48 g.
Determine the mass of the syrup by subtracting the mass of the empty container from the total mass of the container and syrup: \( \text{Mass of syrup} = \text{Total mass} - \text{Mass of container} \).
Convert the volume of the syrup from pints to milliliters. Use the conversion factor \( 1 \text{ pt} = 473.176 \text{ mL} \): \( \text{Volume in mL} = 0.100 \text{ pt} \times 473.176 \text{ mL/pt} \).
Recall the formula for density: \( \text{Density} = \frac{\text{Mass}}{\text{Volume}} \).
Substitute the mass of the syrup (calculated in step 1) and the volume of the syrup (calculated in step 2) into the density formula.
Simplify the expression to find the density of the syrup in \( \text{g/mL} \).

Density

Density is defined as the mass of a substance divided by its volume, typically expressed in grams per milliliter (g/mL). It is a crucial property that helps identify substances and understand their behavior in different contexts. In this question, calculating the density of the syrup requires knowing both its mass and the volume added to the container.
Mass Measurement

Mass measurement involves determining the weight of an object, which is essential for calculating density. In this scenario, the mass of the syrup is found by subtracting the mass of the empty container from the total mass after the syrup is added. Accurate mass measurement is vital for precise density calculations.
Volume Conversion

Volume conversion is the process of changing a measurement from one unit to another, which is necessary when dealing with different volume units. In this case, the syrup's volume is given in pints, which must be converted to milliliters to calculate density correctly. Understanding unit conversions is essential for accurate scientific calculations.
