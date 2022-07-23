Determine the density (g/mL) for each of the following:
a. A 20.0-mL sample of a salt solution has a mass of 24.0 g.
b. A cube of butter weighs 0.250 lb and has a volume of 130.3 mL.
c. A gem has a mass of 4.50 g. When the gem is placed in a graduated cylinder containing 12.00 mL of water, the water level rises to 13.45 mL.
What is the density (g/mL) of each of the following samples?
a. An ebony carving has a mass of 275 g and a volume of 207 cm3.
b. A 14.3 - cm3 sample of tin has a mass of 0.104 kg.
Use the density values in TABLE 2.8 to solve each of the following problems:
a. A graduated cylinder contains 18.0 mL of water. What is the new water level, in milliliters, after 35.6 g of silver metal is submerged in the water?