Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.3 Matter and Energy
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.3 Matter and EnergyProblem 10e
Chapter 3, Problem 10e

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:
e. Propane gas is compressed to a liquid for placement in a small cylinder.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the difference between physical and chemical properties: A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity (e.g., state, color, density). A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a chemical change, resulting in a new substance (e.g., flammability, reactivity).
Analyze the process described: Propane gas is being compressed into a liquid. This involves a change in the state of matter (from gas to liquid) due to the application of pressure.
Determine whether the chemical identity of propane changes: In this process, the propane remains chemically the same (C₃H₈). There is no chemical reaction or formation of a new substance.
Conclude that the process involves a physical property: Since the change is only in the state of matter and not in the chemical composition, this is a physical property.
Summarize: The compression of propane gas into a liquid for placement in a cylinder is an example of a physical property because it involves a change in state without altering the chemical identity of propane.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
42s
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Physical Property

A physical property is a characteristic of a substance that can be observed or measured without changing its chemical identity. Examples include color, density, melting point, and state of matter. In the context of propane gas being compressed, its ability to change from a gas to a liquid under pressure is a physical property, as it does not alter the chemical structure of propane.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:54
Physical Properties Concept

Chemical Property

A chemical property describes a substance's ability to undergo a specific chemical change or reaction. This includes reactivity with other chemicals, flammability, and acidity. While compressing propane does not change its chemical properties, understanding its reactivity and combustion characteristics is essential when discussing its use as a fuel.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:11
Chemical Properties Example 1

Phase Change

A phase change refers to the transition of a substance from one state of matter to another, such as from gas to liquid. This process involves energy changes and can be influenced by temperature and pressure. In the case of propane, compressing the gas into a liquid involves a phase change that allows it to be stored efficiently in a cylinder, demonstrating the principles of gas behavior under pressure.
Recommended video:
Guided course
03:40
Physical & Chemical Changes
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:

b. Hydrogen reacts readily with oxygen.

1582
views
Textbook Question

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:

a. Neon is a colorless gas at room temperature.

1451
views
Textbook Question

Describe each of the following as a physical or chemical property:

b. Apple slices turn brown when they are exposed to air.

1443
views
Textbook Question

What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?

d. A puzzle is cut into 1000 pieces.

1376
views
Textbook Question

What type of change, physical or chemical, takes place in each of the following?

c. A tree is cut into boards at a saw mill.

1432
views
Textbook Question

Water is heated to 145 °F. What is the temperature of the hot water in degrees Celsius?

2371
views