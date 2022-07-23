Textbook Question
Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?
1405
views
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
Write the atomic symbol for the isotope with each of the following characteristics:
c. 25 electrons and 28 neutrons
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
b. How are these isotopes alike?