Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 24
Chapter 4, Problem 24

Sometimes clothes cling together when removed from a dryer. What kinds of charges are on the clothes?

1
Understand the concept of static electricity: When clothes are dried in a dryer, they rub against each other, causing electrons to transfer from one material to another. This process is called triboelectric charging.
Recognize that different materials have different tendencies to gain or lose electrons. Some materials become negatively charged by gaining electrons, while others become positively charged by losing electrons.
Identify that the clinging of clothes is due to opposite charges: Clothes with opposite charges (positive and negative) attract each other due to electrostatic forces.
Consider the role of the dryer environment: The tumbling motion and dry conditions in the dryer enhance the transfer of electrons between clothes, increasing the likelihood of static charge buildup.
Conclude that the charges on the clothes are either positive or negative, depending on the materials involved and the direction of electron transfer during the drying process.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Static Electricity

Static electricity is the accumulation of electric charge on the surface of objects. It occurs when materials are rubbed together, causing electrons to transfer from one material to another, leading to an imbalance of charges. This phenomenon is responsible for the attraction or repulsion between clothes when they are removed from the dryer.
Electrostatic Charges

Electrostatic charges can be either positive or negative, depending on whether an object has lost or gained electrons. In the context of laundry, clothes often acquire a negative charge due to friction in the dryer, causing them to repel or attract each other based on their respective charges. This interaction can lead to clothes clinging together.
Friction and Charge Transfer

Friction is a force that opposes motion between two surfaces in contact, and it plays a crucial role in charge transfer. When clothes rub against each other in the dryer, friction causes electrons to move, resulting in one fabric becoming positively charged and the other negatively charged. This charge imbalance is what leads to the clinging effect observed after drying.
