Textbook Question
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
917
views
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
c. number of particles in the nucleus
Would you use the atomic number, mass number, or both to determine each of the following?
d. number of electrons in a neutral atom
How many protons and electrons are there in a neutral atom of each of the following elements?
a. argon
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
a. Write the atomic symbol for each of these atoms.
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
b. How are these isotopes alike?
Argon has three naturally occurring isotopes, with mass numbers 36, 38, and 40.
c. How are they different?