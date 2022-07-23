Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry
Ch.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 15b
Chapter 4, Problem 15b

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
b. What is the role of sulfur in the human body?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Sulfur is an essential element in the human body, primarily found in amino acids such as methionine and cysteine, which are building blocks of proteins.
Explain that sulfur is crucial for the formation of disulfide bonds (S-S bonds) in proteins, which help maintain the structure and stability of proteins, especially in keratin and collagen.
Discuss how sulfur is a component of vitamins like biotin and thiamine, which are important for energy metabolism and enzymatic reactions.
Highlight that sulfur is involved in detoxification processes in the liver, as it is a part of glutathione, a powerful antioxidant that protects cells from damage.
Conclude by mentioning that sulfur is also important for the synthesis of certain hormones and enzymes, contributing to overall cellular function and health.

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Role of Sulfur in Biochemistry

Sulfur is a vital element in biochemistry, primarily found in amino acids such as cysteine and methionine. These amino acids are crucial for protein synthesis and play significant roles in cellular functions. Sulfur also contributes to the formation of disulfide bonds, which help stabilize protein structures, influencing their functionality.
Detoxification and Antioxidant Functions

Sulfur is essential for detoxification processes in the liver, where it aids in the conjugation of toxins, making them easier to excrete. Additionally, sulfur-containing compounds, like glutathione, act as powerful antioxidants, protecting cells from oxidative stress and damage caused by free radicals, thus supporting overall health.
Sulfur in Metabolism

Sulfur plays a critical role in various metabolic pathways, including the synthesis of coenzymes and vitamins. It is involved in the metabolism of carbohydrates and fats, contributing to energy production. Furthermore, sulfur is necessary for the synthesis of certain hormones and enzymes, which are vital for maintaining metabolic balance in the body.
