Identify each of the following elements as a metal, a nonmetal, or a metalloid:
a. located in Group 2A (2)
Using TABLE 4.4, identify the function of each of the following in the body and classify each as an alkali metal, an alkaline earth metal, a transition element, or a halogen:
b. Cu
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a macromineral?
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
c. How many grams of sulfur would be a typical amount in a 60.-kg adult?
Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a micromineral?
Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:
a. has the smallest mass