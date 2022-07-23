Skip to main content
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 15c
Chapter 4, Problem 15c

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
c. How many grams of sulfur would be a typical amount in a 60.-kg adult?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the percentage of sulfur in the human body from the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health. For example, sulfur might make up approximately 0.2% of the human body by mass.
Convert the percentage of sulfur into a decimal for calculation purposes. For instance, 0.2% would be written as 0.002.
Determine the total mass of the adult in kilograms, which is given as 60. kg in the problem.
Calculate the mass of sulfur in the body by multiplying the total body mass by the decimal form of the sulfur percentage. Use the formula: msulfur=mbody×percentagesulfur.
Ensure the result is expressed in grams. Since the body mass is given in kilograms, convert the sulfur mass from kilograms to grams by multiplying by 1000 (1 kg = 1000 g).

Essential Elements in Human Health

Essential elements are minerals and compounds that the human body requires for various physiological functions. These include macrominerals like calcium and magnesium, as well as trace elements like sulfur, which play critical roles in processes such as protein synthesis and enzyme function.
Sulfur's Role in the Body

Sulfur is a vital element in the human body, primarily found in amino acids like cysteine and methionine. It contributes to the structure of proteins and is involved in detoxification processes, making it essential for overall health and metabolic functions.
Calculating Elemental Composition

To determine the amount of sulfur in a 60-kg adult, one must understand the typical percentage of sulfur in the human body, which is about 0.25% of total body weight. This calculation involves multiplying the body weight by the percentage to find the total grams of sulfur present.
