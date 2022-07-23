Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.4 Atoms and Elements
Timberlake - Chemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological Chemistry 13th Edition
Timberlake13th EditionChemistry: An Introduction to General, Organic, and Biological ChemistryISBN: 9780134421353Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTimberlake 13th EditionCh.4 Atoms and ElementsProblem 16a
Chapter 4, Problem 16a

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:
a. What is a micromineral?

Verified step by step guidance
1
A micromineral, also known as a trace element, is a type of mineral that the body requires in very small amounts, typically less than 100 milligrams per day, to maintain proper physiological functions.
Examples of microminerals include iron (Fe), zinc (Zn), copper (Cu), iodine (I), selenium (Se), manganese (Mn), and fluoride (F).
Microminerals play critical roles in various biological processes, such as enzyme function, hormone production, and maintaining the structural integrity of tissues.
Unlike macrominerals (e.g., calcium, potassium), which are needed in larger quantities, microminerals are essential in trace amounts but are equally important for health.
To answer the question, identify the definition of a micromineral and its significance in health, and provide examples to illustrate its role in the body.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
2m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Microminerals

Microminerals, also known as trace minerals, are essential nutrients required by the body in small amounts, typically less than 100 milligrams per day. They play crucial roles in various physiological functions, including enzyme activity, hormone production, and maintaining overall health. Common examples include iron, zinc, copper, and selenium, each contributing to vital processes such as oxygen transport and immune function.

Essential Nutrients

Essential nutrients are compounds that the body cannot synthesize on its own and must be obtained through diet. They include macronutrients like carbohydrates, proteins, and fats, as well as micronutrients such as vitamins and minerals. Microminerals fall under this category, highlighting their importance in supporting metabolic processes and preventing deficiencies that can lead to health issues.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:09
Intro to Lipids Concept 2

Deficiency and Health Impact

Deficiency in microminerals can lead to significant health problems, as each mineral has specific functions that are critical for maintaining bodily health. For instance, iron deficiency can result in anemia, while a lack of zinc can impair immune function. Understanding the role of microminerals in health emphasizes the importance of a balanced diet rich in diverse nutrients to prevent such deficiencies.
Recommended video:
Guided course
1:41
Ketone Bodies Example 1
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:

a. What is a macromineral?

1274
views
Textbook Question

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:

b. What is the role of sulfur in the human body?

692
views
Textbook Question

Using the Chemistry Link to Health: Elements Essential to Health, answer each of the following:

c. How many grams of sulfur would be a typical amount in a 60.-kg adult?

685
views
Textbook Question

Identify each of the following as describing either a proton, a neutron, or an electron:

a. has the smallest mass

887
views
Textbook Question

Is each of the following statements true or false?

c. Neutrons repel each other.

1414
views
Textbook Question

On a dry day, your hair flies apart when you brush it. How would you explain this?

1486
views