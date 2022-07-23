Textbook Question
Complete each of the following nuclear equations and describe the type of radiation:
c. 6629Cu → 6630Zn + ?
d. ? → 23490Th + 42He
e. 18880Hg → ? + 0+1e
Complete each of the following bombardment reactions:
d. ? + 6428Ni → 272111Rg + 10n
Match each property (1 to 3) with its unit of measurement.
1. activity
2. absorbed dose
3. biological damage
a. rad
Two technicians in a nuclear laboratory were accidentally exposed to radiation. If one was exposed to 8 mGy and the other to 5 rad, which technician received more radiation?