In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:
<IMAGE>
In problems 5.51 to 5.54, a nucleus is shown with protons and neutrons.
Complete the following bombardment reaction by drawing the nucleus of the new isotope that is produced in the following:
<IMAGE>
Use the following decay curve for iodine-131 to answer problems a to c:
<IMAGE>
b. Complete the number of days on the horizontal axis.
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 27m13Al → 2713Al + 00γ
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
b. 9038Sr → 9039Y + 0–1e
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
c. 21885At → 21483Bi + 42He
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)