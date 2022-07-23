Textbook Question
Identify each of the following as alpha decay, beta decay, positron emission, or gamma emission:
a. 27m13Al → 2713Al + 00γ
a. 12755Cs → 12754Xe + 0+1e
b. 9038Sr → 9039Y + 0–1e
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
e. In-113m (γ emission)
Complete each of the following nuclear equations:
d. 23m12Mg → ? + 00γ
Write the balanced nuclear equation for each of the following:
a. When two oxygen-16 atoms collide, one of the products is an alpha particle.